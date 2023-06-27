Open Menu

3 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Construction For Commercial Use

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

3 plots sealed over illegal construction for commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three plots in Gulistan Colony on charge of their illegal construction for commercial use.

FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that owners of Plot No.G-546/1 and G-546/2 in Gulistan Colony No.1 and Plot No.B-154 in Gulistan Colony No.

2 developed some structures illegally by violating building laws.

The plot owners also failed to get map of their constructions approved in addition to avoiding paying fee for their commercial use.

Therefore, FDA enforcement team sealed premises of these plots and sent their challans to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further proceeding and necessary action, he added.

