3 Police Officers Face Dismissal From Service In Orderly Room Proceedings

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal Thursday dismissed three police officers including two sub inspectors from service during Orderly Room proceedings.

Two sub inspectors and one ASI were dismissed from service after their replies to allegations leveled against them were found to be unsatisfactory, says an official release.

Four other police officers faced penalty of one-step demotion, nineteen (19) officers and officials faced pay reduction, and another 32 had their service period of different durations confiscated. Seventeen other officers and officials were given different other penalties.

The DPO warned that police officers and officials involved in corruption or doing injustice for illegal monetary gains can no more be tolerated and deserve stricter punishments.

Those doing their job with devotion and doing justice to the complainants will be encouraged, DPO said.

