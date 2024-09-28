3 police officers injured in Bajaur blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A powerful blast near a police van in the Mamund tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district left at least three police officials injured on Saturday morning.

District Police Officer (DPO) confirmed that a tragic incident occurred in the Mamund area of Bajaur district, where three policemen were injured in an explosion while en route.

Fortunately, the Station House Officer (SHO) and other relevant officials escaped unharmed, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the site immediately after the blast and transferred the injured to a nearby hospital.

"A state of emergency has also been declared in hospitals in the district," according to official sources.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to arrest the