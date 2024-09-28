3 Police Officers Injured In Bajaur Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A powerful blast near a police van in the Mamund tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district left at least three police officials injured on Saturday morning.
District Police Officer (DPO) confirmed that a tragic incident occurred in the Mamund area of Bajaur district, where three policemen were injured in an explosion while en route.
Fortunately, the Station House Officer (SHO) and other relevant officials escaped unharmed, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the site immediately after the blast and transferred the injured to a nearby hospital.
"A state of emergency has also been declared in hospitals in the district," according to official sources.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident to arrest the
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wani thanks PM for raising Kashmir, Palestine issues in a befitting manner at UN13 minutes ago
-
Chairman Kashmir committee calls for int'l action on Kashmir23 minutes ago
-
2 killed in road accident23 minutes ago
-
Asif praises PM for raising issue of Kashmir, Palestine, terrorism facing Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Given immense resources, Pakistan destined to achieve rightful position in comity of nations: COAS11 hours ago
-
Officers reviews cops for induction in RRF11 hours ago
-
Murree witness divers events in connection with World Tourism Day11 hours ago
-
APP’s employee deprived of motorcycle12 hours ago
-
Gilani highlights vital role of textile sector in national economy12 hours ago
-
Romina Khursheed for promoting hygiene practices12 hours ago
-
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis13 hours ago
-
PM UNGA address reflects sentiments of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Palestinians: Experts13 hours ago