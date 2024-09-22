3 police officers involved in harassment of woman from Chitral dismissed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Dolphin and Patrolling of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Kazim Naqvi, has dismissed three officers from Bhara Kahu police station after they were found guilty of harassing a woman from Chitral and demanding a bribe.

According to police reports, the three officers—Constables Asfand Ayaz, Nayyab, and Samiullah stopped a couple traveling by car on Shahdara Road.

These police officers asked the couple to show a marriage certificate. When the couple was unable to produce their marriage certificate, the officers allegedly demanded a bribe from them.

One officer later took the woman into the police vehicle, separating her from her husband.

Inside the van, a police officer was accused of touching her inappropriately and forcibly taking her mobile phone number.

Afterwards, he continued to contact her, insisting on a meeting and kept threatening of serious consequences.

The incident occurred on September 17, 2024.

The female victim, "M," reported the incident to Islamabad's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Syed Ali Raza, through a written complaint.

She informed how one officer threatened her with dire consequences should she pursue legal action.

The officers allegedly continued harassment through phone calls and threatened her with physical harm.

In response to the complaint, senior police officials initiated an inquiry, during which the three officers were implicated in the harassment and bribery.

The victim provided evidence, including call recordings, corroborating her claims.

The investigation confirmed that the officers violated both legal and ethical standards.

Meanwhile, DIG Ali Raza assured that the Islamabad police are committed to upholding justice and will not tolerate any misconduct within the force. He stated that strict legal action would be taken against those found guilty.