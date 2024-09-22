3 Police Officers Involved In Harassment Of Woman From Chitral Dismissed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Dolphin and Patrolling of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Kazim Naqvi, has dismissed three officers from Bhara Kahu police station after they were found guilty of harassing a woman from Chitral and demanding a bribe.
According to police reports, the three officers—Constables Asfand Ayaz, Nayyab, and Samiullah stopped a couple traveling by car on Shahdara Road.
These police officers asked the couple to show a marriage certificate. When the couple was unable to produce their marriage certificate, the officers allegedly demanded a bribe from them.
One officer later took the woman into the police vehicle, separating her from her husband.
Inside the van, a police officer was accused of touching her inappropriately and forcibly taking her mobile phone number.
Afterwards, he continued to contact her, insisting on a meeting and kept threatening of serious consequences.
The incident occurred on September 17, 2024.
The female victim, "M," reported the incident to Islamabad's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Syed Ali Raza, through a written complaint.
She informed how one officer threatened her with dire consequences should she pursue legal action.
The officers allegedly continued harassment through phone calls and threatened her with physical harm.
In response to the complaint, senior police officials initiated an inquiry, during which the three officers were implicated in the harassment and bribery.
The victim provided evidence, including call recordings, corroborating her claims.
The investigation confirmed that the officers violated both legal and ethical standards.
Meanwhile, DIG Ali Raza assured that the Islamabad police are committed to upholding justice and will not tolerate any misconduct within the force. He stated that strict legal action would be taken against those found guilty.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three dacoits arrested after encounter2 minutes ago
-
82pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche12 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested22 minutes ago
-
Global media delegation explores Xi'an’s cultural legacy, marvels at Terracotta Warriors32 minutes ago
-
Pak RTI Quiz Contest 2024 announced for public awareness42 minutes ago
-
PFC chief highlights Pakistan's breathtaking mountain ranges, valleys42 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pullain Baloch vows to end Balochistan' s backwardness2 hours ago
-
5 injured in Kharan hand grenade blast2 hours ago
-
APHC demands release of all Hurriyat leaders, other political detainees2 hours ago
-
DC reviews ongoing revamping project of DHQ hospital2 hours ago
-
EPD seizes 1432 kg shopping bags2 hours ago
-
ED GCISC calls for collective action on waste management, environmental protection2 hours ago