3 Police Officers Remanded For Assaulting Lawyer In Court
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The local court of Islamabad on Monday handed over three police officers to police custody for three days after they were arrested for allegedly assaulting a lawyer inside the district court premises.
The officers were produced before a judicial magistrate after their arrest, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Javed Akhtar and Constable Talha Ghafoor, were presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal at the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad. The case related to an incident in which a lawyer was allegedly attacked by a police officer during court proceedings.
The assault led to the registration of a case at the Ramna police station. During the hearing, security was tightened around the court premises.
Earlier, Islamabad’s Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jawad Tariq, confirmed the arrests. He informed the Islamabad High Court that the officers involved had been taken into custody and that a request for their remand would be submitted the same day.
The court will now hear the matter again after the completion of the police remand, during which investigators are expected to collect further evidence and record statements.
