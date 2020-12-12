UrduPoint.com
3 Police Offices Get ISO-9001 Certification

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

3 police offices get ISO-9001 certification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The International Standard Organisation has awarded ISO-9001 certification to three police offices of the district including CPO office, SSP Operations office and Khidmat Markaz Jarranwala.

A police spokesperson said here on Saturday that five police stations – Fiedmc, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Dijkot and Factory Area -- have already been accredited ISO-9001 certification in the district.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry said that Faisalabad police's performance had been acknowledged at international level, which was a matter of pride for the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

