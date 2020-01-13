UrduPoint.com
3 Police Personnel Including Lady Personnel Injured As Police Vehicle Overturned In Nawabshah

Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:10 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Three police personnel including to lady police personnel were injured when their speedy police mobile overturned near Jamsahib town on Monday.

According to report, injured were identified as Rehana, Khursheed Jamal and driver of a police mobile .

The injured personnel were immediately rushed to Peoples Medical Hospital where they were admitted in emergency ward.

On information SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio interacted the hospital administration and advised for best treatment of the injured police personnel.

