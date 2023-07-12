3 policemen among 4 injured in road accident

Three policemen and an employee of the High Court were injured as a mobile van met an accident near Shaheed Nawab Khan police Station on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Three policemen and an employee of the High Court were injured as a mobile van met an accident near Shaheed Nawab Khan police Station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the police van met an accident carrying Justice Faheem Wali of Peshawar High Court, Dera Bench and policemen met an accident as the tyre burst.

As a result three policemen namely Muhammad Ayyaz, Muhmaad Imran, Faiz Ahmad and employee of the high court Habib Ullah got seriously injured.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital.