Open Menu

3 Policemen Among 4 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 09:29 PM

3 policemen among 4 injured in road accident

Three policemen and an employee of the High Court were injured as a mobile van met an accident near Shaheed Nawab Khan police Station on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Three policemen and an employee of the High Court were injured as a mobile van met an accident near Shaheed Nawab Khan police Station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the police van met an accident carrying Justice Faheem Wali of Peshawar High Court, Dera Bench and policemen met an accident as the tyre burst.

As a result three policemen namely Muhammad Ayyaz, Muhmaad Imran, Faiz Ahmad and employee of the high court Habib Ullah got seriously injured.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Peshawar High Court Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Van Court Employment

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquart ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquarters

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev o ..

6 minutes ago
 DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan ..

DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan coastal line

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures max ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures maximum facilities to customers: ..

6 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last W ..

US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last Week, Most in 4 Weeks - EIA

6 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects ..

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Kiev at NATO Summit - Trud ..

12 minutes ago
Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leader ..

Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

12 minutes ago
 Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship ..

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship of Social Media Platforms

12 minutes ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take 6-8 Months - Dutch Defense Min ..

7 minutes ago
 G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, ..

G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, To Impose Sanctions on Russia ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister express concern over unavailability of fu ..

Minister express concern over unavailability of funds in Info department

7 minutes ago
 FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: ..

FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: Tahsin Awan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan