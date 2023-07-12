Open Menu

3 Policemen Among 4 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Three policemen and an employee of the Peshawar High Court were injured as a mobile van met an accident near Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station on Wednesday

According to a police spokesman, the police van was escorting the car of Justice Faheem Wali of PHC Dera Bench when it met the accident due to bursting of a tyre.

The injured policemen Muhammad Ayyaz, Muhmaad Imran and Faiz Ahmad and PHC employee Habib Ullah were shifted to a hospital.

