3 Policemen Killed In Ghotki Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

3 policemen killed in Ghotki firing

Three policemen were killed in a firing incident that took place near Karonti police station area of Ghotki district of Sindh, tv channels quoting SSP reported on Wednesday

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Three policemen were killed in a firing incident that took place near Karonti police station area of Ghotki district of Sindh, tv channels quoting SSP reported on Wednesday.

According to SSP Sumair Noor, unknown armed men targeted three police personnel going for duty near Karonti police station located in the vicinity of Ghoth Miani area.

As a result of firing, three policemen died on the spot.

A police team rushed to the site to trace unidentified gunmen but no success was made so far till the filling of this report.

However, police team cordoned off the area and started search operation. The bodies of the policemen have been shifted to Tehsil Hospital.

