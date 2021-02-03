3 policemen suspended for negligence in duty

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday suspended three policemen for showing negligence in performing their duties, informed police spokesman here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday suspended three policemen for showing negligence in performing their duties, informed police spokesman here.

CPO inspected the security duties in Rawalpindi early in the morning, briefed the officers on duty and directed them to keep the senior officers informed about the personnel from time to time.

During the inspection, the position of ASI Shahid Iqbal, Constable Muhammad Atif and Constable Muhammad Nazim was found to be incorrect and they were found absent.

The CPO suspended them and issued show cause notice. Orders were issued in this regard. Later, in a briefing session for officers and personnel at Police Lines Headquarters, he directed the officers and personnel to perform their duties diligently and ensure punctuality and further improve the law and order situation in Rawalpindi.