3 Political Heavyweights In Face-off On NA-2 Swat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Three political heavyweights of different parties are in a face-off on National Assembly constituency( NA-2) Swat-1 where electioneering has picked up momentum despite foggy weather.
According to an electoral list issued by the respective returning officer, a total of nine candidates of different political parties and independents are flexing muscle in the said constituency including PML-N KP President, Engr Amir Muqam, Pakistan Peoples Party leader and ex-MNA, Dr Haider Ali Khan, former provincial minister Mohammad Ayub Khan of ANP, Naveed Iqbal of Jumat e Islami and JUI-F candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor besides others.
Political observers believed tough electoral contests between Engr Amir Muqam, Dr Haider Ali and Ayub Khan started contacting large tribes to get support for the election 2024.
Dr Haider Ali was elected from the constituency with 61,687 votes against Amir Maqam of PML-N who secured the second position with 41,125 votes and Naveed Iqbal of ANP clinched the third position with 18,088 votes in the 2018 election.
Former MNA Salimur Rehman who contested the election on the PTI ticket won it after securing 49,887 votes while Amir Muqam of PML-N got second position with 32,853 votes and JUI-F’s Hafeezur Rehman clinched third position with16,639 votes respectively in 2013 general election.
Similarly in the 2008 elections, Syed Alauddin won the constituency with 24,063 votes against Shujaat Ali Khan of PML-Q with 16,337 votes and independent candidate Advocate Sher Bahadur Khan secured third position with 7,894 votes.
Mutahidda Majls-i-Amal's Dr Fazal Subhan won this constituency with 67,085 votes while PML-Q’s Shujaat Ali Khan clinched second position with 15,680 votes and Salimur Rahman of PPP got 3rd position with 10,867 votes in 2002 election respectively.
As many as 485,400 registered voters including 265,578 men and 219,822 women for whom 341 polling stations 60 for men and 50 for women were set up to decide the fate of these candidates on February 8, 2024.
Former Provincial Minister, Wajid Ali Khan told APP that the constituency was mostly comprised of upper areas of Swat including Kalam, Bahrain, Madyan, Fatehpur, Khawaza Khela, Charbagh, Malam Jabba, Sangota, Kokari and Jambil where people are mostly associated with transport, tourism and hotel industry.
He said that political candidates would have to make an extra effort to bring voters to political stations in case of snowfall and rains in these mountainous areas.
Wajid said that the 2022 floods had badly affected communication infrastructure and hotel industry in these areas and its rehabilitation would be a big challenge for the new government.
Meanwhile, the election campaign in the constituency was in full swing where candidates were addressing public and corner meetings besides rallies to persuade voters.
Political observers said that young voters will play an important role in deciding the fate of these candidates on February 8.
