Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 08:16 PM

3 POs, 3 suspects arrested

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police Saturday arrested six suspects including three proclaimed offenders during search operations conducted in Gomal, city and suburban areas, said District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.

Two proclaimed offenders including Zaraar and Obaidullah who were members of notorious dacoits, Noman group while another identified as Inayatullah were arrested in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam Police Station.

Similarly, police also arrested three other suspects during search operations carried out in city and suburban areas. Police also recovered one Kalashnikov, one motorcycle, 90 gram hashish and one stolen goat from their possessions.

The cases against arrested have been registered in the relevant police stations while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

