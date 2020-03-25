3 POs among 11 arrested, weapons, Hashish seized in Mianwali

Police on Wednesday have arrested eleven people including three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotics and motorbikes from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday have arrested eleven people including three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotics and motorbikes from them.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi during continued operation against drug pushers and criminals teams of Piplan, Chappri and Kundian police stations conducted raid within their jurisdictions and arrested five accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered 1050 Kg hashish, 60 liters liquor, four pistols 30 bore 3 and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.

Police have also arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs11500 and 3 motorbikes from their possession.

They were Imran Khan s/o Fazal Dad, Muhammad Asghar s/o Ghulam Qasim, Muhammad Sufyan, Tariq Aziz s/o Ghulam Fareed, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad nazir, Shifa Ullah and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.