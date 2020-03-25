UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 POs Among 11 Arrested, Weapons, Hashish Seized In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

3 POs among 11 arrested, weapons, Hashish seized in Mianwali

Police on Wednesday have arrested eleven people including three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotics and motorbikes from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday have arrested eleven people including three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotics and motorbikes from them.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi during continued operation against drug pushers and criminals teams of Piplan, Chappri and Kundian police stations conducted raid within their jurisdictions and arrested five accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered 1050 Kg hashish, 60 liters liquor, four pistols 30 bore 3 and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.

Police have also arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs11500 and 3 motorbikes from their possession.

They were Imran Khan s/o Fazal Dad, Muhammad Asghar s/o Ghulam Qasim, Muhammad Sufyan, Tariq Aziz s/o Ghulam Fareed, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad nazir, Shifa Ullah and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Kundian Mianwali Piplan Tariq Aziz Criminals From

Recent Stories

Rupee falls to Rs 162 against US dollar  

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh Home dept imposes strict ban on movement of ..

2 minutes ago

63 fixed price wheat flour points established in c ..

2 minutes ago

Sino-Pak cooperation in cultural creativity indust ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Kabul Gurdwa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.