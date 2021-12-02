3 POs among 15 'criminals' arrested

Police on Thursday arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and four drug pushers and recovered 1.

12-kg hashish and 98 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held five gamblers and recovered Rs 7,770 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested three persons and recovered two pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.