3 POs Among 25 Criminals Held

Published December 29, 2022

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested 25 criminals including three proclaimed offenders during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz, the police on Thursday launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Police had also apprehended three court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were arrested with 444 litre liquor and 320 grams hashish while seven gamblers were also held with stake money and gambling material.

Moreover, in an other operation, two outlaws were held for illegally refilling LGP and four drivers were arrested for over speeding.

Separate cases had been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

