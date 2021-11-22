- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
3 POs Arrested
Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Phularwan police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder of case on Monday.
Police said a team conducted raid and arrested Ghulam Hussain, Ali Ahmed and Hassan Mustafa besides recovering two rifles and a pistol from them.
Recent Stories
Electricity tariff likely to go up to Rs4.75
IHC extends stay orders against import of rare animals
Moscow Provides Satellite Data on Beirut Explosion to Lebanon - Russia's Lavrov
Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM Mark Rutte
Lebanon Should Own 860 Square Km of Sea Territory in Disputed Maritime Area - Mi ..
PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Swat, Mardan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Petition moved in IHC against ex-chief judge GB26 seconds ago
-
Sharif family has no dearth of tricks, but nothing to justify London properties' purchase: Farrukh46 seconds ago
-
3-member criminal gang busted54 seconds ago
-
AAC Masnehra seals three LPG agencies for overcharging10 minutes ago
-
Distt Council presents surplus budget of Rs 2.30 bln11 minutes ago
-
GT Road blocked due to three protest demonstrations11 minutes ago
-
Stand up comedian Marhzar Ahsan gets life time achievement award11 minutes ago
-
KP youth starts benefiting from PM's Kamyab Jawan Program11 minutes ago
-
SACM promises sports complex in Dijkot11 minutes ago
-
Rangers organizes free medical camp in Malir11 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Secretary Interior in missing person case11 minutes ago
-
IHC extends stay orders against import of rare animals2 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.