3 POs arrested in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The city police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), wanted to the police in different dacoity and fraud cases for the past two years.

Those arrested were Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Shafique and Muhammad Usman.

Police said the alleged criminals used to swindle citizens outside different banks and deprive them of their money.

The police said the alleged criminals were also wanted to the police of other districts as well.

Meanwhile, a vender was crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor-trolley near Jharianwala village on Vanike Road Hafizabad.

According to police, ice-cream vender Abdul Ghaffar, son of Abdul Ghani, was hit by a tractor-trolley and died on-the-spot.

The police have registered a case against driver of the tractor, who managed to escape after the mishap.