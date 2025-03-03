3 POs wanted in attempted murder, cheque dishonour cases nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in attempted murder and cheque dishonour cases.

According the police spokesman, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed two accused Atif and Asif, who had shot injured their sister on a house dispute, and had been on the run since then.

The case of the incident was registered at the Sadiqabad Police Station last year.

Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police captured Waseem, a proclaimed offender wanted in the cheque dishonour case. The case against the accused was lodged during the year.