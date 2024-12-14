Open Menu

3 POs Wanted In Murder Case Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The district police Saturday claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in murder case within the limits of Gomal University police station.

According to the police spokesman, Gomal University Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Faheem Mumtaz, while conducting a successful operation against criminals, arrested three accused identified as Noorzaman son of Hadi Mir, Gul Rehman son of Surat Khan, residents of Tank district and Fatehullah son of Amanullah.

The arrested accused was wanted to police in a  murder case.

The accused, traced with the help of modern techniques, was allegedly involved in murder and had escaped.

The police also recovered weapon of murder 30-bore pistol with 3 carriages from  the accused.

The accused was put behind bars while the police started further investigations.

