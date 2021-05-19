UrduPoint.com
3 Private Member Bills Smoothly Sail Through National Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:43 AM

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed three private member bills including the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2019, the Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill 2020, and the Regulation, Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday passed three private member bills including the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2019, the Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill 2020, and the Regulation, Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The bills were piloted by Riaz Fatyana, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and Syed Agha Rafiullah in the House.

Giving the salient feature of the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2019, Riaz Fatyana said that the council would be like a regulatory body and would act for the betterment of society's psychological wellbeing.

He said the bill was also passed from the National Assembly in 2013 but could not pass from the Senate on technical ground as the NA had been dissolved after completion of its constitutional tenure.

Mehnaz Akbar told the house that his bill would help devise legal mechanism and regulation for the domestic workers working in the houses.

Meanwhile, the chair referred back the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2020" with an amendment introduced by Minister of States for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to the concerned standing committee for further deliberations.

