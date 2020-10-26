UrduPoint.com
3 Private Members Bills Smoothly Sail Through Senate

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

3 private members bills smoothly sail through Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday passed three private members bills including the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Press Council of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as reported by the standing committees concerned.

The bills were piloted by Sassui Palijo and Muhammad Javed Abbasi in the House.

