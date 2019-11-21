UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Proclaimed Offenders, 9 Afghans Among 86 Suspects Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:01 PM

3 proclaimed offenders, 9 Afghans among 86 suspects held

The district police Thursday carried out search and strike operation in various areas of the district and held 86 suspects including 3 proclaimed offenders and 9 Afghans

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The district police Thursday carried out search and strike operation in various areas of the district and held 86 suspects including 3 proclaimed offenders and 9 Afghans.

The operations were carried out on orders of DPO Captain Wahid Mehmood by ASP Danyal Ahmed Javed and SHO Qismat Khan in areas of Jerma, Muslim Abad, Sur Gul, Chambai, Qamar dhand and Chechana and Afghan refugees' camps.

Collectively from possession of 86 arrested suspects, 3 guns, 1 Kalashnikov, 10 pistols and hundreds of cartridges were recovered by police while cases were registered in Jerma police station.

Earlier, Sherkote police said that 14 people including eight women of same family traveling in a coach heading from Hangu to Mardan were injured near Sherkote area of Kohat when their coach turned turtle due to over speeding.

All the injured were rushed to KDA hospital of Kohat, where their conditions were stated stable.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police Police Station Hangu Sur Kohat Mardan Same Women Muslim Family From Refugee Coach

Recent Stories

Kamran Akmal’s big hundred ensures draw for Cent ..

3 minutes ago

India's obstinacy affront to peace in region: AJK ..

8 minutes ago

US Threats to Slap Egypt With Sanctions for Buying ..

14 seconds ago

Moot in Turkey urges India to lift blockade, respe ..

16 seconds ago

UK Labour makes radical election pitch

18 seconds ago

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.