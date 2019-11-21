3 proclaimed offenders, 9 Afghans among 86 suspects held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The district police Thursday carried out search and strike operation in various areas of the district and held 86 suspects including 3 proclaimed offenders and 9 Afghans.

The operations were carried out on orders of DPO Captain Wahid Mehmood by ASP Danyal Ahmed Javed and SHO Qismat Khan in areas of Jerma, Muslim Abad, Sur Gul, Chambai, Qamar dhand and Chechana and Afghan refugees' camps.

Collectively from possession of 86 arrested suspects, 3 guns, 1 Kalashnikov, 10 pistols and hundreds of cartridges were recovered by police while cases were registered in Jerma police station.

Earlier, Sherkote police said that 14 people including eight women of same family traveling in a coach heading from Hangu to Mardan were injured near Sherkote area of Kohat when their coach turned turtle due to over speeding.

All the injured were rushed to KDA hospital of Kohat, where their conditions were stated stable.