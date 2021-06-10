3 proclaimed offenders arrested

Police have arrested three proclaimed offender from different localities on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offender from different localities on Monday, informed police spokesman.

R.A Bazzar police arrested Zar Khan who wanted in a case of showing resistance in government affairs who was wanted by police since 2019.

Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested Mohammad Ansar who has been selling liquor for a last few months. He was wanted Naseerabad police.

Civil Line Police arrested Banaras wanted in the fraud case, who was wanted by the Civil Line Police from the year 2020.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated police teams adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements and criminals.