UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:33 AM

3 proclaimed offenders arrested

Police have arrested three proclaimed offender from different localities on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offender from different localities on Monday, informed police spokesman.

R.A Bazzar police arrested Zar Khan who wanted in a case of showing resistance in government affairs who was wanted by police since 2019.

Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested Mohammad Ansar who has been selling liquor for a last few months. He was wanted Naseerabad police.

Civil Line Police arrested Banaras wanted in the fraud case, who was wanted by the Civil Line Police from the year 2020.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated police teams adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements and criminals.

Related Topics

Police Criminals 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

37 minutes ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

4 seconds ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

3 minutes ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary Austin Orders Pentagon to Focus on China ..

3 minutes ago

US Mulls First Major Changes in 20 Years to Inside ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.