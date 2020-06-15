3 Proclaimed offenders caught in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The police here arrested three proclaimed offenders cum court absconders,police informed on Monday.

According to police spokesman, on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar various police teams conducted raids in different areas of their jurisdiction and caught three proclaimed offenders---Muhammad Qadir,Razzaq and Kashif wanted in several cases of robbery, theft , murderer attempt etc.

Further investigation was underway.