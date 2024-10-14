3 proclaimed offenders held in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Three proclaimed offenders wanted in two different cases were arrested by police, a police spokesman informed APP on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Wah Saddar Police arrested Iqbal wanted in an attempt murder case registered against him in 2022, while the same police arrested Saboor and Umair wanted in street crimes cases registered against them during this year.

