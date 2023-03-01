3 PTI members get interim bail in judicial complex riot case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to three members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), allegedly involved in vandalizing the judicial complex during the appearance of Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the petitions filed by co-accused Shahzad Waseem, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Abdul Qadoos Swati.

The accused appeared before the court along with their lawyers.

The court accepted the interim bail of accused Shahzad Waseem and Raja Khurram Nawaz against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 each while Abdul Qadoos Swati was directed to file surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.

The court stopped the police from arresting the accused and adjourned the case till March 13.

It may be mentioned here that Ramna Police Station had registered an FIR against the accused regarding the matter.