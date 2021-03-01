3 PTI MPAs abducted, alleges Khurram Sher Zaman

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday claimed that PTI's three members of provincial assembly (MPAs) had been abducted.

The MPAs had gone missing on Sunday and their families were worried about their well-being, he addedc.

Flanked with PTI's Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Bilal Ghaffar, Jamal Siddiqui, and others here at the Insaf House, Khurram Sher Zaman said they had registered their complaint about the missing MPAs with all the relevant organizations.

He said a video of MPA Karim Bux Gabol had surfaced, who was pressurized. Fake cases were being registered against the PTI MPAs, he alleged.

Khurrum said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been informed about the whole situation. The Pakistan Peoples Party would be responsible if their workers were hurt, he added.