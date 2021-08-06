UrduPoint.com

3 Punished Under Parents Protection Ordinance In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has punished three brothers under the Parents' Protection Ordinance 2021, on the charge of torturing and expelling their father from their home in People's Colony area.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that the DC had received a complaint from one Muhammad Saleem of People's Colony.

The complainant said his sons -- Muhammad Naeem Sleemi, Hafiz Muhammad Naseem and Hafiz Muhammad Waseem -- tortured him and threw him out of their home. The DC called the accused in his office and gave them a chance to reach compromise with their father. However, they failed to do so, and the DC awarded one-month s imprisonment to Muhammad Naeem Sleemi, and 15-day each to the other two accused. The DC also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on each accused.

The police arrested all the accused from the DC Office and sent them to jail, spokesman added.

