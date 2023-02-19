3 quacks booked, clinics sealed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Three quacks were booked while their clinics were sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, on the direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Khaliqdaad Naswana, a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted raids at various localities and sealed three quacks' clinics including Muhammad Sarfraz Clinic at Lahore Road, Asif Ranjha Clinic in 84-SB village and Abid Hissain Dental Clinic at Main Bazaar Bhagtawala, besides recovering huge quantity of illegal medicines from their shops.

The team also sent the challans to Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.