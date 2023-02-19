UrduPoint.com

3 Quacks Booked, Clinics Sealed In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

3 quacks booked, clinics sealed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Three quacks were booked while their clinics were sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, on the direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Khaliqdaad Naswana, a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted raids at various localities and sealed three quacks' clinics including Muhammad Sarfraz Clinic at Lahore Road, Asif Ranjha Clinic in 84-SB village and Abid Hissain Dental Clinic at Main Bazaar Bhagtawala, besides recovering huge quantity of illegal medicines from their shops.

The team also sent the challans to Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Road Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

28 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.