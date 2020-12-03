UrduPoint.com
3 Quacks' Clinics Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:45 PM

District Health Authority has sealed clinics of three quacks in Tehsil Sadar Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :District Health Authority has sealed clinics of three quacks in Tehsil Sadar Faisalabad.

A spokesman of health department said here on Thursday that Deputy District Health OfficerDr Ataul Mun'in along with his team checked various clinics in Faisalabad and found Al-Hussain Clinic, Nadeem Ashraf Clinic and Faisal Clinic running without any qualified doctor while their medicine record was also incomplete.

Therefore, the Deputy District Health Officer sealed these three clinics and cases have been sent to the Punjab Health Care Commission for further action.

