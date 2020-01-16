3% quota for disables in OPF institutions to be ensured: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for prosperity and progress of people especially old and disable persons the government was taking practical steps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for prosperity and progress of people especially old and disable persons the government was taking practical steps.

Talking to media persons on Thursday the provincial minister said that besides delivering wheel chairs the government was making sure 3% quota for the disable persons in Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) institutions.

Ansar Majeed said that for protecting rights of needy and deserving people the government was taking strict action against the officers of grade 17 and above whom taking advantage of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and inn this respect no compromise will be done.

Minister said that Health Cards have been delivered in 24 districts of Punjab adding that with reference to senior citizens PTI led government will carry on sequence of taking practical steps on priority basis; He said and added that senior citizens at the age of 65 or above will be given 50 to 100 % concession in fares.

He further said that Federal government has decided that besides the pending cases of courts and the seniority cases will be notified with next 60 days.