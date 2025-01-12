Open Menu

3 Receive Burn Injuries Due To Gas Leakage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

3 receive burn injuries due to gas leakage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Three people including a teenager boy received serious burn injuries due to gas leakage in a fast food shop in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted in a fast food shop situated at Bismillah Chowk due to gas leakage.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused burn injuries to three people including Muhammad Yousuf (37), Ghulam Hussain (21) and Khayam Mehmood (14), in addition to burning precious material of the shop.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

Rescue-1122 also shifted the injured to Allied Hospital-I after providing them with the first aid, he added.

