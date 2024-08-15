3 retired officers, Lt Gen (R) Faiz under military custody for FGCM proceedings : ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In connection with the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings of Lt General (R) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers were also in military custody for their actions prejudicial to military discipline.

Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, are continuing, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Thursday.