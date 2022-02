(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three alleged robbers and recovered weapons, motorcycle and cash from them.

A spokesperson said on Friday that a team of Atta Shaheed Police Station conducted a raid and arrested Nadeem Abbas, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Shan. The police recovered three pistols and valuables worth Rs 150,000 from them.