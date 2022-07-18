UrduPoint.com

3 'robbers' Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 08:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Madina Town police have arrested three alleged robbers and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said on Monday that the police conducted a raid near Chak No 208-RB and succeeded in arresting three robbers including Rehan, Abus Salam and Azam, who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery, theft and other cases.

The police also recovered weapons, motorcycle, mobile phones, cash and other items from them, he added.

