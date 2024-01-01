Open Menu

3 Robbers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

3 robbers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Gulberg police claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered two motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Sub Inspector (SI) Adeel, on a tip-off, raided near Parveen Marriage Hall Unasi Mor and nabbed Zubair, Kashan and Nasir Ali, who were wanted in a number of robbery and theft cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation continues, he added.

