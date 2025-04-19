3 ‘robbers’ arrested after shootout with Waris Khan Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Three ‘robbers’, one in injured condition, were arrested with the looted amount and two others escaped after a shootout with the Waris Khan Police late Friday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Saturday, the Waris Khan Police received a report of the robbery of Rs 1 million from a citizen in their jurisdiction through the Helpline 15.

Five suspects, who had committed the robbery, were fleeing on a motorcycle when they were signalled by a Waris Khan Police team to stop during a snap check.

The suspects, however, started firing on the police. The police retaliated and managed to take three suspects, one of them in injured condition, into custody, while two made their escape good.

The entire amount of Rs 1 million and mobile phones snatched from the citizen shortly ago were also recovered from the suspects.

The police also seized the motorcycle which the accused had snatched from a citizen at gunpoint in the area of Waris Khan and the weapons used in the robbery incidents.

A search operation was underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The arrested suspects including Arsalan, Qasim and the injured Kashif were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, motorcycle snatching and theft registered at various police stations in the twin cities, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Waris Khan Police team for bravely fighting and arresting a gang involved in street crime and recovering the entire stolen money.