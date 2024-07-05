3 robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Sadar Sammundri police have arrested three alleged robbers and recovered looted money, weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that ASI Abdul Aleem conducted a raid in Chak No.

388-GB and arrested three robbers of a gang including Usman Munir, Arif and Bilal, who were wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The police recovered snatched motorcycle, looted cash of Rs. 20,000, pistols, mobile phones and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.