Open Menu

3 Robbers Arrested, Cash, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

3 robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Sadar Sammundri police have arrested three alleged robbers and recovered looted money, weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that ASI Abdul Aleem conducted a raid in Chak No.

388-GB and arrested three robbers of a gang including Usman Munir, Arif and Bilal, who were wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The police recovered snatched motorcycle, looted cash of Rs. 20,000, pistols, mobile phones and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Money From

Recent Stories

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

1 hour ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

4 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

18 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

18 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan