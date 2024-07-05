3 Robbers Arrested, Cash, Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Sadar Sammundri police have arrested three alleged robbers and recovered looted money, weapons and other items from them.
A police spokesman said here on Friday that ASI Abdul Aleem conducted a raid in Chak No.
388-GB and arrested three robbers of a gang including Usman Munir, Arif and Bilal, who were wanted to the police in a number of cases.
The police recovered snatched motorcycle, looted cash of Rs. 20,000, pistols, mobile phones and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad receives 47mm rain4 minutes ago
-
Captain Karnal Sher Khan (NH): A symbol of indomitable courage remembered on 25th martyrdom annivers ..4 minutes ago
-
Captain Karnal Sher Khan (NH): A symbol of indomitable courage remembered on 25th martyrdom annivers ..4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur for strong coordination with religious scholars for peaceful Muharram4 minutes ago
-
Twin cities to benefit from SNGPL’s gas pressure improvement initiatives14 minutes ago
-
'Final Projects display' at Sialkot University14 minutes ago
-
NADRA to cover over 11,000 UCs across Pakistan for data registration, Senate told14 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme14 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found from Faisalabad14 minutes ago
-
Labour Party wins UK general elections 202415 minutes ago
-
Livestock official stresses rearing more sheep in rural areas24 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security, administrative matters ahead of Muharram24 minutes ago