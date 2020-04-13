UrduPoint.com
3 Robbers Arrested With Weapons In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Nishatabad police have arrested three alleged robbers along with weapons on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Nishatabad police have arrested three alleged robbers along with weapons on Monday.

Police spokesman said the police conducted a raid and succeeded in nabbing three robbers including Mohsan, Gabriel and Fida Hussain. They were wanted to the police in a number of robbery and street crime cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, three pistols, Rs 42,000 in cash and mobile-phones from them.

