3 robbers arrested with weapons in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Nishatabad police have arrested three alleged robbers along with weapons on Monday.

Police spokesman said the police conducted a raid and succeeded in nabbing three robbers including Mohsan, Gabriel and Fida Hussain. They were wanted to the police in a number of robbery and street crime cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, three pistols, Rs 42,000 in cash and mobile-phones from them.