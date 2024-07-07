Open Menu

3 'robbers' Held After Encounter With Villagers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 09:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Villagers succeeded in overpowering three alleged robbers after an encounter in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that three outlaws were on their looting spree near Chak No. 264-RB when the villagers of nearby localities got information and gathered on the spot.

They encircled the criminals but the bandits opened fire on them. The villagers also returned the fire and succeeded in overpowering all three criminals.

Firstly, the enraged villagers tortured the captured accused severely and later on handed them over to the police.

The police arrested the robbers who were later on identified as Zafar Iqbal, son of Shameer Ali, Muhammad Nawaz, son of Bashir Ahmad, and Sufiyan Ali, son of Abdus Shakoor, all residents of Chak No. 337-GB, tehsil Gojra.

The police recovered weapons and a motorcycle from the accused while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

