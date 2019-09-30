UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Routes Of Lahore Transport Company Bus Service Being Suspended Temporarily

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:54 PM

3 routes of Lahore Transport Company bus service being suspended temporarily

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) on Monday mandate to enforce, plan and regulate all kinds of public transport in city for provision of safe, affordable and economical transport facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) on Monday mandate to enforce, plan and regulate all kinds of public transport in city for provision of safe, affordable and economical transport facilities.

According to the details made available to APP, owing to unavoidable circumstances, it was being apprised to general public that on three urban routes of LTC, B-08 (General Bus Stand to Airport), B-12A (General Bus Stand to R.

A. Bazar) and B-19 (Niazi Chowk to Green Town) bus service was being suspended temporarily.

However, on priority basis necessary measures were being taken for bringing new buses on these routes to provide transport facilities as soon as possible to the commuters.

Related Topics

Lahore Company All Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai toStage Middle East’s First Interschool Es ..

39 minutes ago

Value of UAE’s food, beverage exports grew by 26 ..

41 minutes ago

SEDD launches Sharjah Industrial Investment Bookle ..

41 minutes ago

4 roads to be re-constructed with Rs 420mln: Hanif ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Transport Company asked to submit recommend ..

1 minute ago

Distt admin to set up Daster-Khawn for poor

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.