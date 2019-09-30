3 routes of Lahore Transport Company bus service being suspended temporarily

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) on Monday mandate to enforce, plan and regulate all kinds of public transport in city for provision of safe, affordable and economical transport facilities.

According to the details made available to APP, owing to unavoidable circumstances, it was being apprised to general public that on three urban routes of LTC, B-08 (General Bus Stand to Airport), B-12A (General Bus Stand to R.

A. Bazar) and B-19 (Niazi Chowk to Green Town) bus service was being suspended temporarily.

However, on priority basis necessary measures were being taken for bringing new buses on these routes to provide transport facilities as soon as possible to the commuters.