3 Rowdy Youths Arrested
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Three rowdy youths, who were shouting at college students on Wahdat Road, were immediately arrested by a Dolphin team on Thursday.
The incident took place during college hours when the youths gathered near the college without any reason.
The college administration said that most of the youths disrupt movement of girl students during college hours and make noise.
The arrested youths were handed over to Wahdat Colony police station so that action could be taken against them.
The SP Dolphin said women should immediately call 15 in any such situation so that timely action can be taken.
