3 Rustlers Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

3 rustlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 3 cattle lifters and recovered stolen animals from their possession.

On a tip-off, the Kurr police conducted raid and arrested three cattle lifters identified as Shafqat, Imran and Boota.

The police recovered stolen goats worth Rs 350,000and illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

