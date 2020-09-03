UrduPoint.com
3 Schemes Of IT Education In Tribal Areas Worth Rs.158 Million Launched

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:16 PM

Ziaullah Khan Bangash, adviser to Chief Minister KP on Science & Information Technology on Thursday launched three new schemes worth Rs.158 million for the newly merged districts (NMDs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Ziaullah Khan Bangash, adviser to Chief Minister KP on Science & Information Technology on Thursday launched three new schemes worth Rs.158 million for the newly merged districts (NMDs).

These new schemes are included Early Age Programming, generation of employment opportunities for tribal youths through IT education and digital skills in the schools of tribal districts and establishment of Citizen Facilitation Center in each tribal district.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Science & Information Technology Department, the Adviser termed these schemes a big gift of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for tribesmen.

The projects he will create employment opportunities for tribal youth and they will be imparted basic training in science and technology to address the sense of deprivation of the tribal districts.

Besides, Secretary Science & Information Technology, Mukhtiar Ahmad, Director Science & Technology, Khalid Khan and other office bearers of the IT Board attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the Adviser to KP CM on Science & Information Technology also announced the registration of the IT sector companies with KP ITB to promote hardware, software, PBOs and other IT sectors.

He said that the IT Board would soon publish an advertisement under which the registration of all IT companies with IT board would become compulsory.

Ziaullah Bangash said that after registration of the IT sector companies, the provincial government beside provision of all kind of facilities to them will also provide them guidance for bringing improvement in their businesses at both domestic and international levels.

