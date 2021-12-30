UrduPoint.com

3 Schools Fined For Charging Extra Fee

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 07:21 PM

3 schools fined for charging extra fee

The district administration Thursday imposed the fine on three private schools for charging extra fee from the students violating the clear-cut instructions of the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday imposed the fine on three private schools for charging extra fee from the students violating the clear-cut instructions of the government.

The fine was imposed during a meeting of District Registration Authority led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan held here in which cases of different schools were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, the DC Amir Karim Khan said the provincial government had directed school administration to increase only five percent fee every year.

He said strict action was being taken against the schools over violation and added the recovery of extra fee would also be made from the schools.

He added all private schools were bound to provide free education of 10 percent students of the school.

He said registration of the school would be cancelled over violations of 10 percent free education policy.

Related Topics

Education Fine All From Government

Recent Stories

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in Nat ..

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 Meeting discuss selection of members for PSA BoG

Meeting discuss selection of members for PSA BoG

31 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintain ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintainability of appeal against ICP ..

32 seconds ago
 e-Pay Punjab Revenue Collection Crosses PKR 60 Bil ..

E-Pay Punjab Revenue Collection Crosses PKR 60 Billion+

2 hours ago
 Iranian Satellite Carrier Delivers 3 Research Carg ..

Iranian Satellite Carrier Delivers 3 Research Cargoes to Orbit - Reports

34 seconds ago
 116 shopkeepers arrested during anti-encroachment ..

116 shopkeepers arrested during anti-encroachment drive

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.