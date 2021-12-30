3 schools fined for charging extra fee

The district administration Thursday imposed the fine on three private schools for charging extra fee from the students violating the clear-cut instructions of the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday imposed the fine on three private schools for charging extra fee from the students violating the clear-cut instructions of the government.

The fine was imposed during a meeting of District Registration Authority led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan held here in which cases of different schools were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, the DC Amir Karim Khan said the provincial government had directed school administration to increase only five percent fee every year.

He said strict action was being taken against the schools over violation and added the recovery of extra fee would also be made from the schools.

He added all private schools were bound to provide free education of 10 percent students of the school.

He said registration of the school would be cancelled over violations of 10 percent free education policy.