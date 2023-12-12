Open Menu

3 Security Personnel Martyred In Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 09:50 AM

3 security personnel martyred in terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) At least three security personnel were martyred and over a dozen injured in suicide bombing at a police station in Dera Ismail Khan the southernmost district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on early Tuesday morning.

According to details, DI Khan administration imposed an emergency in the city's hospitals as casualties are feared to be increased, private news channels reported.

It was the police station in Daraban a town located 40 kilometres west of DI Khan where the terrorists attacked.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Suicide Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

57 minutes ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

10 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

10 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

10 hours ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

10 hours ago
HWAB serving visually impaired people without disc ..

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

10 hours ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

10 hours ago
 Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

10 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in ..

IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

11 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary inf ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary info PML-N

11 hours ago
 Political leaders' responsibility to resolve peopl ..

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan