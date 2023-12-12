3 security personnel martyred in terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) At least three security personnel were martyred and over a dozen injured in suicide bombing at a police station in Dera Ismail Khan the southernmost district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on early Tuesday morning.

According to details, DI Khan administration imposed an emergency in the city's hospitals as casualties are feared to be increased, private news channels reported.

It was the police station in Daraban a town located 40 kilometres west of DI Khan where the terrorists attacked.