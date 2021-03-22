3 sentenced life imprisonment in kidnapping case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday awarded life imprisonment sentence to three accused in a case of kidnapping for ransom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday awarded life imprisonment sentence to three accused in a case of kidnapping for ransom.

Hammad Khatab, Asad Abass and Sheryar were found guilty of kidnapping Khaim Raza in July 2019.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also ordered confiscation of movable and immovable property of the convicted while fine of Rs one million was also imposed on each kidnappers.

According to the prosecution, the convicted had abducted the victim, and demanded a heavy ransom from his family.

It worth mentioning here that a case was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), on the compliant of the victim's mother with Sadiqabad police.