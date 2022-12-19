3 'sheesha bars' sealed; as many as managers arrested

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday clamped down against 'sheesha bars', profiteers, encroachments, and illegal petrol-selling outlets.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday clamped down against 'sheesha bars', profiteers, encroachments, and illegal petrol-selling outlets.

On the instructions of the deputy commissioner ICT, the assistant commissioners visited sheesha centers and caf�s, expressed displeasure over the situation, and sealed three sheesha bars.

On his direction, three managers were arrested, said a press release issued by the ICT administration.

During the visit, the administration seized Hukkas, their substances, flavored tobacco, and coals. The administration warned violators and directed them not to serve sheesha/hukkahs till the finalization of rules, otherwise, stern action would be taken against offenders.

ACs inspected 109 different areas to ensure adherence to the government-notified rate list for essential items. During the visits, profiteers were fined of Rs 12,500 for overcharging, whereas, seven professional beggars were also arrested.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner Secretariat inspected the dairy shops, chicken and meat shops, general stores, and restaurants checking the hygiene standards, and compliance with the price list. In the meantime, the assistant commissioner ordered the confiscation of 20 kilogram of polythene bags.

Furthermore, the administration also sealed three illegal petrol-selling agencies; one illegal LPG filling station, and arrested one person for violation.