SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::In Daska, police arrested three shopkeepers, Muhammad Imran, Rizwan and Muhammad Ajmal, for selling daily-use items on inflated rates.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Maria Javaid caught them red-handed overcharging customers in various parts of the city.

The police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.